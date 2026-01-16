Iran’s deputy ambassador to the UN lashed out during a Security Council debate at two Iranian representatives who addressed the regime’s violence in suppressing the protests, claiming that “the two briefers brought by the US do not represent civil society, but rather the American and Israeli governments."

In his remarks, he alleged the existence of “organized violence" on the part of the protesters and said that “the losses among the security forces demonstrate the terrorists’ brutality." He added: “I share in the pain of the civilians. Iran has lost many civilians and members of the security forces to the violence of ISIS."