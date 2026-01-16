A Maariv poll published this morning shows that against the backdrop of uncertainty surrounding developments in Iran, and Benny Gantz’s statement that he does not rule out joining a government with Benjamin Netanyahu, shifts between the parties remain minimal.

Full breakdown of seats: Likud 26, Bennett 22, Yeshar! with Eisenkot 11, Otzma Yehudit 10, The Democrats 10, Yesh Atid 9, Yisrael Beytenu 8, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta’al 5, Ra’am 4. The Reservists, Religious Zionism, Blue and White, and Balad fall below the electoral threshold.

Overall, Netanyahu’s coalition stands at 51 seats, while the opposition rises by one seat to 60.