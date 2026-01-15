Earlier today (Thursday), in the southern Gaza Strip, IDF troops identified a terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to their safety.

Following the identification, the troops eliminated the terrorist in order to remove the threat.

In several additional incidents yesterday (Wednesday), in the southern and northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops identified additional terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to their safety. The troops eliminated the terrorists.