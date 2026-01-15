In a joint operation by the Shin Bet and the Southern District Police Major Crimes Unit, three Israeli minors from the community of Tarabin in the Negev were arrested in recent weeks on suspicion of involvement in rock-throwing attacks on buses near their place of residence.

The investigation found that the three were involved in two stone-throwing incidents in June and October 2025 targeting buses on Route 310 near the Tarabin encampment, with the intent to cause harm. Today, following the conclusion of the investigation, the State Prosecutor’s Office filed indictments against the three in the Be’er Sheva District Juvenile Court.