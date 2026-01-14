IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin issued a statement this evening (Wednesday) following the growing number of reports about a possible US attack against the regime in Tehran, amid intense protests in the country.

“I am aware of the reports over the past day and especially in recent hours, and I wish to clarify: the IDF is closely monitoring developments. In recent days, the Chief of Staff has been conducting ongoing situation assessments. We are maintaining full oversight and are prepared for any development. The Chief of Staff has instructed to strengthen defensive readiness across all units," Defrin wrote.

He emphasized: “I reiterate my request: rely only on official IDF statements and refrain from spreading rumors that could cause public concern. At this stage, there is no change to the Home Front defense policy. The IDF is prepared and will continue to act responsibly to protect the security of the citizens of the State of Israel. I will provide updates should any changes be required."