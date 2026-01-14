Following the announcement of launching Phase Two of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the parents of Ran Gvili, the last remaining hostage, Talik and Itzik Gvili, shared the following response: "We just spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who made it clear that bringing Rani home is his top priority."

"The announcement regarding the establishment of a technocratic committee and any other initiative will neither contradict nor affect efforts to return Rani for burial in Israel. The Phase Two announcement focuses on the demand for Hamas to disarm and for the Gaza Strip to be demilitarized. The IDF will not withdraw until Hamas is fully disarmed - there will be no reconstruction, no rehabilitation. The Rafah crossing also remains closed despite pressure, because we are insisting on Rani's return."

"Efforts to bring Rani home are being pursued through intelligence channels, operational means, and engagement with mediators. We have clear-cut demands from Hamas - we've provided intelligence and made specific requirements that have yet to be met. Therefore, whatever developments may occur will not impact the efforts or the demand to return Rani."