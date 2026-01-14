The Gvura Forum is calling on the Israeli government not to allow a transition to Phase B of the American plan, following reports that US President Donald Trump intends to announce such a move today.

“This is the moment of truth," the forum said. “For months, we have received assurances from the political leadership that there would be no transition to Phase B as long as Hamas has not been defeated and as long as Rani Gvili, of blessed memory, has not been brought to burial in Israel. This commitment is not a slogan; it is a basic condition for the security of Israel’s citizens and for preventing the next massacre."