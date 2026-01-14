During a nighttime operation by Moriah Police Station officers, a suspect was arrested for breaking into a home in the German Colony neighborhood of Jerusalem. The police arrived at the scene following a report and apprehended the suspect before he could escape.

A large amount of property suspected to be stolen was found in his possession, including cash, silver and gold antiques, smart devices, phones, knives, bicycles, and more. The investigation indicates that the suspect, a resident of Jerusalem in his 30s, may also be involved in another break-in at a synagogue in the neighborhood. He will be brought today to the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court for a hearing on extending his detention.