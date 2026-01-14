Families from Tikva Forum have criticized reports that Israel is moving to phase B in the Gaza Strip, calling it a “blatant breach of the agreement."

In a statement, they emphasized: “It is unacceptable for Israel to proceed to the next phase without the return of Ran Gvili."

The Forum warned that advancing to the second phase without fully implementing the first could allow Hamas to rearm and strengthen, endangering national security. They urged political leaders to honor their commitment that Gvili’s return must come first.

“Bring Ran back and confront Hamas before any discussion of rebuilding the Strip," the statement concluded.