This evening, Tuesday, President Isaac Herzog spoke with Yaakov Harari immediately upon his return home to Israel. Harari had been held in prison in Venezuela for over a year without any justification, under extremely harsh and life-threatening conditions. On Monday, Harari was released from detention following an Israeli and international effort, in which President Herzog also took part at the request of the Israeli government’s Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing, Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch.

During his call with President Herzog, Harari described the suffering he endured and his current condition. President Herzog expressed his support for Harari and his family after the difficult ordeal they had endured.

President Herzog: “Yaakov, after a prolonged period outside Israel and separation from your family, after terrible suffering, thank God you have returned home. On behalf of the State of Israel, I welcome you on your return. We stand by you and your family and will assist you throughout the process of rehabilitation and return to normal life."