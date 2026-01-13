A short while ago, IDF field observers identified six armed terrorists in the western Rafah area, adjacent to IDF troops deployed in southern Gaza.

Following the identification, tanks arrived at the scene and fired at the terrorists. The terrorists fired at the soldiers in one of the tanks, and an exchange of fire ensued, including targeted aerial strikes in the area.

So far, the troops have eliminated two terrorists.

The troops continue to search the area for remaining terrorists, and the incident is still ongoing.

"This is a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement," the IDF stated.