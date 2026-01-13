Fatemeh Mohajerani, spokesperson for the Iranian government, confirmed during a press conference that landline telephones and internet services for citizens had been cut, saying that “under security conditions, the matter is beyond the control of government ministries."

Mohajerani added, “I was told that emergency telephone lines are functioning, but I have not personally checked."

She further stated, “The country was in special circumstances."

Responding to a warning by US President Donald Trump regarding possible action against the Islamic Republic over repression, Mohajerani said, “We hope that no war ever occurs anywhere in the world, especially in Iran."