Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi published a message this morning praising the people of Iran for fighting the regime.

"The regime, through severe repression, killing, and cutting off communications, is trying to instill fear and terror in you, and to make you despair of continuing the movement and struggle. But know that because of your steadfastness and fight, thousands of military and security forces have not gone to work so as not to participate in the repression," he stated.

He also called on specialists in the field of internet and communications to "target the regime's information infrastructure so that the connection of our compatriots with the world can be reestablished."