Powerful winds caused the collapse of an ancient wall belonging to the historic winery in Rishon LeZion. The wall fell onto several parked vehicles, causing significant damage, but no one was injured.

Mayor Raz Kinstlich commented on the incident, saying, “Fortunately, a disaster was avoided. I’m glad residents are being cautious and staying indoors." He added, “This is an event that can only be described as a great miracle. The stormy weather and strong winds apparently brought down one of the old winery walls, and several vehicles were damaged."