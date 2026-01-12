White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked on Monday if President Trump believed there was a way to solve the issue in Iran without military action, to which she answered: "I think one thing President Trump is very good at is always keeping all of his options on the table, and airstrikes would be one of the many options that are on the table for the Commander-in-Chief. Diplomacy is always the first option for the President. He has told all of you that what you're hearing publicly from the Iranian regime is quite different from the messages that the regime is receiving privately. I think the President has an interest in exploring those messages. However, with that said, the President has shown he's unafraid to use military options if and when he deems necessary. Nobody knows that better than Iran."