The IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir spoke today with the commander of the Hashmonaim Brigade, Colonel Avinoam Emunah, expressing his support for the brigade’s commanders and soldiers.

He stressed that violence against IDF commanders and soldiers crosses a red line and has no place in Israeli society.

Zamir also underscored that the brigade is carrying out an important, values-driven, and meaningful mission, and said he deeply regrets that at a time when the IDF is engaged in combat and the burden on both regular and reserve forces is heavy, there are those who choose to harm individuals who contribute so much to the State of Israel.