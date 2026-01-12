The Beer Sheva Magistrate’s Court today sentenced three Beer Sheva residents to prison terms of 36 to 40 months after they broke into the site of the Nova festival and stole property that had been abandoned or belonged to people who were murdered. In addition, each of the defendants was fined 18,000 shekels.

According to the indictment, the three entered the festival site, which had been declared a closed military zone, and took, among other items, a laptop, credit cards, identity documents, and other belongings of victims who were murdered at the festival, as well as property belonging to people who had fled the scene.