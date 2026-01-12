The Ministry of Health reports that a large white-beige dog infected with rabies has been spotted in Hashmonaim. The dog has also been seen in Ganei Modi’in and Modi’in Illit. Four people who were exposed to the dog have been referred for preventive rabies treatment.

The Ministry urges anyone who has been in contact with the dog, or whose pets may have come into contact with the infected or stray animal in the area, to urgently contact the Ramla Health Office at 08-9181202, or their nearest local health office, to assess the need for preventive treatment.