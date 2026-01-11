Likud responded to the warning interrogation of the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Tzachi Braverman.

“The interrogation of Tzachi Braverman under caution is nothing more than a continuation of the campaign of persecution against the Prime Minister and his staff. This is yet another phone ‘phishing’ attempt, this time targeting the Chief of Staff, to look for something that could be used as leverage against him."

"By contrast, the State Prosecutor’s Office and the Attorney General decided that the former Military Advocate General, who threw her phone into the sea and it was found five days later, received kid-glove treatment, and people who met with her during the investigation have not been questioned to this day," the Likud statement said.

“It turns out that everything depends on which side of the political map you’re on."