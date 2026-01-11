Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the cabinet meeting: “Israel is closely monitoring developments in Iran. Pro-freedom protests have spread across the country. The people of Israel, and the entire world, stand in awe of the immense courage of the citizens of Iran. Israel supports their struggle for freedom and strongly condemns the mass slaughter of innocent civilians.

“We all hope that the Persian nation will soon be freed from the yoke of tyranny, and when that day comes, Israel and Iran will once again be loyal partners in building a future of prosperity and peace for both peoples," the prime minister said.