The IDF Spokesperson's Unit issued a statement following the incident near Hebron, saying, "Following the report regarding an attempted ramming attack in the Haret al-Sheikh area, an initial review indicates that IDF soldiers operating in the area responded with fire at a vehicle that accelerated toward them, due to concerns of an imminent threat to them."

"At this stage, no conclusive findings indicate that the incident constituted an intentional terror attack. The incident remains under review."