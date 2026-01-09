Swiss authorities have detained Jacques Moretti, a French co-owner of the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, where a New Year’s Eve fire killed 40 people and injured 116.

Swiss media reported that investigators considered Moretti a potential flight risk as they continue probing the circumstances surrounding the blaze, which claimed many victims under the age of 20. The tragedy has intensified scrutiny of the popular ski‑resort venue after officials revealed this week that the bar had not undergone mandatory safety inspections for five years.

