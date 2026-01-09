Defense Minister Israel Katz said Thursday that the IDF is operating deep inside Syria to prevent terrorist infiltration of Israel’s border.

Katz said Israel’s security policy in Syria, formulated together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is based on the new defense doctrine shaped in the wake of the October 7 attacks. As part of this policy, he said, IDF forces are operating throughout Syrian territory and maintaining control of key areas, including the peak of Mount Hermon and the security zone, in order to distance terrorist threats from Israel’s border.

The Defense Minister added that IDF forces are acting against global jihadist groups, Palestinian terrorist elements operating in Syria, and pro-Iranian forces, and stressed that Israel is committed to the safety of the Druze community in Syria.