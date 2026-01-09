IDF: Overnight (Friday), IDF soldiers were dispatched to the area of Jalud upon receiving a report regarding vandalism by Israeli civilians at a school in the area.

In addition, a report was received regarding Israeli civilians who arrived to the area of Bizzariya, who set fire to several Palestinian vehicles and damaged property in the area.

When the troops arrived at the scene, no suspicious individuals were present. Israeli security forces have begun investigating the incidents.

The IDF condemns any form of violence and will continue to operate to safeguard the security and order in the area.