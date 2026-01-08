The Jerusalem District Court sentenced Elazar Rompler to two years in prison after he was convicted of assaulting a 10-year-old boy within the “Lev Tahor" community, in front of other students.

According to the verdict, Rompler took part in a severe assault during which the child was stripped, placed on a table, and beaten on his back and buttocks. He was also convicted of violating a court-issued travel ban after fleeing Israel. He was arrested abroad and extradited to Israel.

The court adopted the plea agreement reached with the State Attorney’s Office. In addition, Rompler was ordered to pay a fine of 10,000 shekels and compensation to the victim in the amount of 12,000 shekels.