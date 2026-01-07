The Knesset plenum today (Wednesday) approved in a first reading a bill sponsored by MK Yitzhak Kroizer, chair of the Interior and Environmental Protection Committee, titled “Remembrance of the Massacre and Commemoration of Heroism," which, for the first time, anchors the national remembrance of the events of October 7 in law.

The bill stipulates that a state memorial day will be observed annually on the 24th of Tishrei, two days after the Simchat Torah holiday, to honor the memory of the victims and recognize the heroism of the fighters.