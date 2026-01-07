Earlier today (Wednesday), the IDF eliminated a terrorist in the 127th Aerial Unit of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Jouaiyya area in southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, the terrorist took part in attempts to reestablish Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure in the area. He is the second terrorist from the terrorist organization’s aerial unit to be eliminated in the past two days.

The IDF stressed that the terrorist’s activity constituted a "blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."