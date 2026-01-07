National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded to the incident in which 14‑year‑old Yosef Eisental was fatally run over during a protest in Jerusalem.

“The heart bleeds following the killing of the boy, Yosef Eisental, of blessed memory, age 14, this evening, as a result of being run over by a bus driver in Jerusalem. I share in his family’s deep sorrow at this difficult time. This is a serious incident that must be investigated thoroughly and in depth. The police have updated me that all lines of inquiry regarding the incident are being examined, and that they are treating it with the utmost severity," Ben Gvir said.