Shas chairman Aryeh Deri spoke with Police Commissioner Dani Levy following the fatal ramming of a young haredi man during a protest in Jerusalem.

“Deri demanded that the Commissioner act with full determination to uncover the truth and ensure that the driver who carried out the ramming is fully prosecuted. The Police Commissioner said that the driver was immediately arrested and taken for questioning, and that the police are treating the incident with the utmost seriousness. He also asked the public to calm the situation on the ground in order to allow the police to carry out their work thoroughly," said a statement issued on behalf of Shas.