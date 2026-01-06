Earlier today (Tuesday), the IDF struck and eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists in the area of Kherbet Selem in southern Lebanon.

The two terrorists took part in attempts to reestablish Hezbollah's military infrastructure.

One of them was an engineering terrorist in a structure that facilitated the organization’s reestablishment efforts.

The terrorists’ actions constituted a blatant violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat and to protect the State of Israel," the military stated.

