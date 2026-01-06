The IDF announced that in recent days, intelligence indications were received of an anticipated gathering in support of terror and incitement to terror that was expected to take place today (Tuesday), in the area of Birzeit University.

At the beginning of the gathering, IDF and Israel Border Police forces were dispatched to the area of the University, used riot dispersal means, and dispersed the gathering.

Later on, an additional violent confrontation broke out that involved hundreds of suspects, during which rocks were hurled from rooftops in the area toward the forces, posing an immediate threat to them. The forces responded with riot dispersal means and precise fire toward the main violent individuals.

"The IDF will continue to operate against terrorism and will not tolerate any kind of incitement to terror against Israeli civilians," the military stated.