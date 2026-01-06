A young Jewish man from Samaria received an administrative electronic monitoring order this morning, signed by Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, after he was detained on suspicion of disturbing the peace. The young man, who is at a police station, is refusing to be fitted with the monitoring device. If he persists in his refusal, an indictment will be filed against him in the matter.

Attorney Assaf Gonen of the Honenu organization, who represents the young man, said: “This is an outrageous decision, in which a person is taken without any criminal proceeding and required to place a tracking device on his body, involving a deprivation of liberty, a severe violation of human rights, and an infringement of his privacy."