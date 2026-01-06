The Lebanese government is set to convene this coming Thursday for a meeting focused on the fourth and final report related to the plan to disarm Hezbollah south of the Litani River, to be submitted by Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Gen. Rudolph Haykal. According to reports in the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, the report will present a detailed account of achievements on the ground, including weapons and equipment handed over to the Lebanese army, as well as tunnels and facilities that were searched and raided.

Lebanese sources said that Gen. Haykal will acknowledge the operational difficulties delaying the deployment of the Lebanese army in the south. Regarding a transition to the second phase of disarming Hezbollah north of the Litani, the Lebanese army is expected to demand understandings with the relevant parties (including Hezbollah) in order to avoid political or security confrontations, and will also outline logistical requirements that are currently unavailable to the army.