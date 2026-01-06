The IDF on Monday conducted precise strikes against terror infrastructure sites belonging to the Hezbollah and Hamas terrorist organizations in several areas in Lebanon.

The strikes targeted several weapon storage facilities and military structures, both above and below ground, that were used by Hezbollah to advance attacks against IDF soldiers and against the State of Israel, as well as to rebuild its military capabilities.

Additionally, the IDF struck Hamas weapons production sites in southern Lebanon, which were used for the organization’s military buildup and for carrying out terror attacks against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel.