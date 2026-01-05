A short while ago, the IDF struck, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement, a Hamas terrorist who planned to carry out an imminent terror attack against IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip.

The terrorist posed an imminent threat to the troops and therefore was precisely struck.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

'IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the IDF stated.