Earlier on Friday, IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip identified a terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an immediate threat to them, said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Following the identification, the troops eliminated the terrorist in order to remove the threat.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the IDF said.

