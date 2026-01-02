Yemen’s southern separatist movement, the Southern Transitional Council (STC), said on Friday it aims to hold a referendum on independence from the north in two years.

STC is backed by the United Arab Emirates and has for years been part of Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which is supported by Saudi Arabia and has led the fight against the Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran.

