The Foreign Ministry said on Friday it has received a report of a missing female Israeli citizen following the fire at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana on Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry added that it is in touch with the family of the reportedly missing Israeli national, who also holds citizenship in another country.

