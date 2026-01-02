A "Maariv" poll published this morning found that the Likud party has strengthened by 2 seats this week, following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the US and his meeting with President Donald Trump.

Following the Likud, the coalition also strengthened by 2 seats to 52. In contrast, the bloc opposing Netanyahu (without Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am) weakened to 58, as a result of Naftali Bennett's decline from 21 to 19 seats. Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am receive 5 seats each and maintain their strength.

Distribution of seats in the poll: Likud 27, Bennett 19, Democrats 10, Yeshar! with Eisenkot 10, Yisrael Beiteinu 10, Otzma Yehudit 10, Yesh Atid 9, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta'al 5, Ra'am 5. Blue and White (2%), Religious Zionism (2.8%), Balad (2%) and the Reservists (3%) - do not pass the threshold.