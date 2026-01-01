Following the tragedy in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, in which dozens of people were killed in a fire, President Isaac Herzog spoke with the President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, this evening.

On behalf of the people of Israel and the State of Israel, President Herzog expressed his deep sorrow over the disaster and offered the Swiss authorities any Israeli assistance that may be required. President Herzog noted that Israel has experience and advanced capabilities in the fields of locating and identifying victims of fires, as well as in the treatment of burn victims in fire-related incidents, acquired during emergencies and disasters over many years, particularly since October 7.

President Parmelin thanked President Herzog for the call and the offer of assistance. He underscored the severity of the events and detailed the ongoing efforts of rescue forces and authorities on the ground, alongside assistance received from neighboring countries, including France and Italy.

President Parmelin noted that the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed, if required, to remain in contact with the Embassy of Israel in Switzerland.