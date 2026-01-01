Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his New Year’s address that the agreement to end the war with Russia is in advanced stages. He stated that agreement is “90% ready, there are still 10%.” Zelenskyy stressed that “the remaining 10% are essentially everything - they are what will determine the fate of peace, the fate of Ukraine, and the fate of Europe.”

The president also said, “Ukraine wants peace, but not at any price. We want an end to the war - but not the end of Ukraine.” He added, “We are very tired, but anyone who thinks we are ready to surrender is very mistaken.”