Earlier on Wednesday, the Civil Administration received a report about an Israeli woman who was seen wandering in the area of the city of Jericho, in the Jordan Valley Brigade sector, placing her safety and life at risk.

Upon receiving the report, officers from the Jericho District Coordination and Liaison Office acted to provide the Israeli woman with immediate protection, while simultaneously transferring her to IDF forces through coordination channels.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the Israeli woman mistakenly entered the area. The case has been transferred to the Israel Police for further handling.