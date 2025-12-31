Talik Gvili, the mother of fallen hostage Ran Gvili (of blessed memory) and a member of the Tikva Forum who accompanied Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his visit to the United States, said she came away encouraged by meetings with US President Donald Trump and his team.

“We were worried that in the United States they didn’t understand the importance of bringing Rani back, but to our surprise, we are leaving the meetings with the president and his staff feeling encouraged and optimistic. They explained to us that they are all in on this issue and are making enormous efforts to bring this chapter to an end and return Rani home,” Gouili said.