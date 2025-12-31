The State Comptroller’s Office responded to the Supreme Court’s decision to freeze eight audits related to the events of October 7th, stating: “We will act in accordance with the decision. For nearly two years, we have conducted dozens of audits to draw lessons and provide answers to the public.”

The Comptroller emphasized the importance of continuing the audit work: “To date, the State Comptroller is the only state authority that has acted to bring the truth to light. Without publishing the reports, deficiencies will not be corrected-including those whose correction could save lives.”