Channel 12 News correspondent Barak Ravid reports that US President Donald Trump and his senior advisers raised deep concern over the tensions in Judea and Samaria during their meetings on Monday in Palm Beach with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to a senior American official and another source directly familiar with the details, the Americans asked Netanyahu to change his policy in the area, avoid provocative steps, and work to calm the situation.

The senior official added that the White House believes that violent escalation in Judea and Samaria could undermine efforts to implement the agreement to end the war in Gaza, as well as delay or prevent the expansion of the Abraham Accords during the three remaining years of Trump’s term.