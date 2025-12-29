There has not been a conversation between President Herzog and President Trump since the pardon request for Prime Minister Netanyahu was submitted," the President's Office announced.

"Several weeks ago, a conversation took place between President Herzog and a representative on behalf of President Trump, who inquired about the U.S. President’s letter. During that conversation, an explanation was provided regarding the stage of the process in which the request currently stands, and that any decision on the matter will be made in accordance with the established procedures. This was conveyed to President Trump’s representative, exactly as President Herzog stated publicly in Israel," the office stated