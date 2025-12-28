Itzik Bonzel, father of Sergeant Amit Bonzel, who fell in battle in Gaza on December 6, spoke at an event recruiting Nahal core groups in Gaza and called for continued construction and settlement in the area.

Bonzel said: "Is it conceivable that we would abandon the land that was sanctified with the blood of our children? Our vow to them is clear: For every fallen soldier - we will build a new neighborhood."

He added that returning to Gaza and establishing communities in the area would be a living memorial to the fallen.