In a joint operation by the police and IDF forces, five suspects were arrested overnight on suspicion of involvement in a violent incident in the village of Sa'ir in the Hebron area.

The arrests followed a report of Israeli civilians throwing stones at a Palestinian home, during which a Palestinian toddler was injured and evacuated for medical treatment. Forces dispatched to the scene did not locate suspects at the time, but searches and questioning led to the discovery of evidence that resulted in the arrest of the suspects, residents of a nearby outpost.