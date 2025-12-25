Defense Minister Israel Katz addressed the ceasefire agreement with Hamas and claimed at the Bnei Akiva Yeshivot and Ulpanot Center and Makor Rishon's National Education Conference that “we won in Gaza.”

He reiterated his claim that if Hamas does not disarm as part of US President Donald Trump’s plan, “we will do it.” Despite the agreement stipulating that the IDF will withdraw from Gaza, which will later be handed over to the Palestinians, Katz asserted: “Israel will never leave the territory of Gaza. There will be a security buffer zone inside Gaza to protect the settlements.”