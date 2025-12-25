Saudi Arabia is continuing to harden its stance regarding a possible agreement with Israel, making clear to the Americans that Israel’s conduct in Syria is undermining the prospects for normalization between Riyadh and Jerusalem. At the same time, the kingdom’s demand remains in place that any progress toward an agreement be conditioned on a significant move to advance a two-state solution, according to Kan News.

A source within the Saudi royal household told Kan News that in recent days there has been a growing understanding that “Israel does not want a stable state in Syria, but rather a divided one.” The source added: “Normalization does relate to the Palestinian issue, but it appears that Israel now also wants to take southern Syria, which would also affect normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia.”